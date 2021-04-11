WHL Roundup: Crnkovic has goal, assist as Blades edge Wheat Kings 3-2

REGINA - Nolan Maier registered 42 saves, leading the Saskatoon Blades to a 3-2 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Kyle Crnkovic had a goal and an assist for the Blades (12-2-2), while Brandon Lisowsky and Chase Wouters also scored.

Ridly Greig whittled Saskatoon's lead to one, burying a shot with six seconds left on the clock. Ben McCartney also had a goal for the Wheat Kings (11-3-2).

Brandon goalie Ethan Kruger stopped 19-of-22 shots.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Jared Davidson and Henrik Rybinski each notched a goal and an assist as the Thunderbirds (6-5-0) topped the Americans (5-6-0).

---

RAIDERS 4 BRONCOS 2

REGINA — Eric Pearce had a goal and an assist as the Raiders (5-8-3) downed the Broncos (3-12-1) in a feisty outing that saw four major penalties handed out for fighting.

---

BLAZERS 4 ROYALS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — It was a busy night in net for Adam Evanoff who stopped 56 shots for the Royals (1-6-1) as they dropped their third straight game, this time to the Blazers (6-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2021.