MacKinnon, Avalanche stay hot with 4-1 win over Ducks

Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois reaches for the puck in the air in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) AP

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Sunday.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche, who have won seven of eight. Jonas Johansson made 24 saves.

Colorado went 6-1-1 in the season series against Anaheim.

Jamie Drysdale scored and John Gibson made 33 saves for the Ducks, who are 1-4-1 in their past six.

The Ducks cut it to 2-1 at 12:37 of the third period when Drysdale scored on a long shot through traffic, but Ryan Graves’ shot deflected off two Anaheim players to give Colorado a two-goal lead again at 14:13.

MacKinnon made it 4-1 at 16:54. He has seven goals and eight assists during his streak, the longest for the Avalanche this season.

Landeskog gave Colorado a 2-0 lead at 6:35 of the second by tipping MacKinnon’s shot from the high slot during a power play with a two-man advantage.

It was the Avalanche’s first 5-on-3 goal this season. They entered with a league-leading 35 goals in 5-on-4 situations.

Andre Burakovsky put the Avalanche up 1-0 at 7:46 of the first with a wrist shot from the slot after stealing the puck from Cam Fowler. Burakovsky’s third goal in four games came less than 30 seconds after Johansson denied Max Jones twice off a 2-on-1 rush.

ROAD TRIP

After being traded to the Avalanche from San Jose on Saturday, goalie Devan Dubnyk joined his new team after having a car service drive him down the California coast and avoid any quarantine that would have come with traveling on a commercial flight.

“When I was sitting in the car, it kind of hit me a little bit that how great of an opportunity this is to have a chance to win a Stanley Cup,” he said.

Dubnyk, who last played for the Sharks on March 27, isn’t sure when he will make his first start for Colorado after backing up Johansson on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Arizona on Monday.

Ducks: At San Jose on Monday.