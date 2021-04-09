Sports

Katie Ledecky wins 200 free with world’s fastest time

The Associated Press

Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 200 meter freestyle prelim race at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Mission Viejo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
MISSION VIEJO, Calif.

Katie Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet with the world’s fastest time this year.

Ledecky touched first in 1 minute, 54.40 seconds in the outdoor pool Friday. She was well ahead of three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt, who was second in 1:58.04. Ledecky’s time tied Schmitt’s U.S. Open record set in 2012.

Ledecky’s best time in the event is 1:53.73 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she won gold.

