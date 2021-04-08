Jack Campbell wins Maple Leafs-record 10th straight

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli (73) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

Matthews also had an assist, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and T.J. Brodie scored his first goal for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 27-10-3, winning five straight and going 8-0-1 in their last nine to open a seven-point lead over Winnipeg in the all-Canadian North Division.

Corey Perry scored twice for Montreal, and Jake Allen made 29 saves.

WILD 8, AVALANCHE 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had his first career hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov scored two of Minnesota’s three power-play goals and the Wild handed Colorado its first regulation loss in 16 games.

Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, as the Wild caught NHL wins leader Philipp Grubauer on a rare off night in the net. He was pulled midway through the third period for Jonas Johansson, who gave up the eighth goal — to Fiala — that matched the Wild record. Cam Talbot made 29 saves for Minnesota.

Nathan MacKinnon, Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

OILERS 4, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor McDavid set up three goals by Leon Draisaitl and scored a spectacular winner with 6:06 to play to help Edmonton improve to 8-0 against Ottawa this season.

Draisaitl and McDavid, the NHL’s top two scorers, were reunited on the same line for the game and each finished with four points, and Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves. The Oilers are 6-1-2 in their last nine.

Josh Norris and Connor Brown scored for Ottawa, The Senators have lost four of five.

The teams will finish the nine-game season series Thursday night.

BLUES 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made a season-high 50 saves and St. Louis Blues beat Vegas to snap a seven-game skid.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, and Jake Walman scored to help St. Louis end an 0-6-1 stretch. It also gave the Blues their first home victory since an overtime win Feb. 18 over San Jose.

Nicoals Roy scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves.

KINGS 4, COYOTES 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom tipped home the tiebreaking goal with 6:05 to play and Los Angeles overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Arizona.

Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored early in the third period to even it for the Kings, who snapped their three-game skid with the comeback. Grundstrom and Trevor Moore both redirected Drew Doughty’s hard shot through traffic, with Grundstrom getting credit for his fifth goal of the season.

Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored an early goal for the Kings. Doughty, Moore and Kale Clague had two assists apiece.

Ilya Lyubushkin scored his first NHL goal and Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who lost for only the second time in eight games. Johan Larsson also scored, and Adin Hill stopped 26 shots.