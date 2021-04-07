Manning receiving Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award

Retired NFL quarterback and Tennessee standout Peyton Manning will receive the Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award on June 6.

Manning called it a “tremendous honor” to be given the award, which his father, Archie Manning, also received in 2016. They are the first father-son recipients of the award, according to the Liberty Bowl.

Manning is the NFL's only five-time most valuable player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection as well as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

A reception will be followed by dinner and the award presentation in Memphis. A live auction and silent auction will also be held, with 100 percent of proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Liberty Bowl Golf Classic will be held the following day.

Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.