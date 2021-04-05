Miami faces Memphis, aims for 5th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (24-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami comes into a matchup with Memphis as winners of four consecutive games.

The Heat have gone 14-12 in home games. Miami is 14-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are 12-9 in road games. Memphis is 18-7 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46.3 rebounds per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 89-85 on March 17. De'Anthony Melton scored 13 points to help lead Memphis to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.1 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 19 points and grabbing 3.4 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 55.5% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.2% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 50.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: day to day (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh).