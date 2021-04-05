Foltynewicz to start home opener for Texas against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (2-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-2)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Toronto for the 2021 home opener.

The Rangers went 16-14 at home in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team with 2.5 extra base hits per game and 80 total doubles last year.

The Blue Jays went 15-19 on the road in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 104 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Brett Martin: (back), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).