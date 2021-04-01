WHL Roundup: Matthew Seminoff, Caedan Bankier lead Blazers over Cougars

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Matthew Seminoff struck twice and Caedan Bankier had a goal and two assists as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Prince George Cougars 6-1 on Thursday in Western Hockey League play.

Mats Lindgren, Tye Spencer and Connor Zary also scored for the Blazers (3-0-0), who got a 25-save outing from Dylan Garand.

Jack Sander found the back of the net to keep the Cougars (1-2-0) from being blanked.

Prince George netminder Taylor Gauthier made 36 saves, but was left out to dry in a second period that saw him give up four goals on 20 shots.

Cougars centre Craig Armstrong was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct for kneeing at 6:01 of the third period.

---

BRONCOS 8 WARRIORS 5

REGINA — Michael Farren and Aiden Bulych each had a goal and two assists, and Swift Current (3-7-1) used eight different goal scorers to hand Moose Jaw (4-6-1) its sixth loss in a row.

---

WHEAT KINGS 7 PATS 2

REGINA — Lynden McCallum scored two of Brandon's four first-period goals and Ethan Kruger made 26 saves as the Wheat Kings (8-2-1) pushed their win streak to five games by toppling the Pats (4-5-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.