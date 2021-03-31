Islanders and Capitals face off in battle of top East Division teams

Washington Capitals (23-8-4, first in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (22-10-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the East Division square off when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals.

The Islanders are 22-10-4 against opponents in the East Division. New York has scored 19 power-play goals, converting on 19.6% of chances.

The Capitals are 23-8-4 against East Division opponents. Washington has scored 119 goals and ranks third in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 18.

In their last meeting on March 16, Washington won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 12 goals, adding eight assists and recording 20 points. Nick Leddy has 9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Nicklas Backstrom has 37 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has 10 goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: day to day (lower body), Noah Dobson: out (covid protocol).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).