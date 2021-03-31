Predators host the Stars following overtime victory

Dallas Stars (11-12-10, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Nashville after the Predators took down Dallas 3-2 in overtime.

The Predators have gone 19-17-1 against division opponents. Nashville ranks fourth in the Nhl with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Stars are 11-12-10 against Central Division opponents. Dallas has converted on 24.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 26 power-play goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 17 total assists and has 32 points. Jason Robertson has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Stars: 3-3-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Stars: None listed.