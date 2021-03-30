WHL Roundup: Bedard’s four-point night lifts Pats to 9-4 win over Broncos

REGINA - Carson Denomie scored his first of the night in the game's first minute as the Regina Pats routed the Swift Current Broncos 9-4 in Western Hockey League play on Monday.

Denomie added another goal in the victory, while Zack Smith contributed two goals and an assist, and Connor Bedard scored and added three helpers. Carter Massier and Sloan Stanick tallied one of each for the Pats (3-4-2), and Easton Armstrong and Logan Nijhoff also scored.

The Broncos (2-7-1) got a goal and an assist from Matthew Ward. Owen Williams, Eric Houk and Bode Hagan also scored.

It was a busy night in net for Reid Dyck, who stopped 31-of-40 shots for Swift Current. Roddy Ross had 25 saves for Regina.

---

COUGARS 5 ROYALS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Connor Bowie's hat trick helped the Cougars (1-1-0) secure their first win of the season, topping the Royals (0-2-0), who've lost two in a row to open their campaign.

---

BLADES 4 RAIDERS 0

REGINA — Colton Dach scored twice and Nolan Mair stopped 24 shots to register his first shutout of the season as the Blades (8-0-1) blanked the Raiders (3-4-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.