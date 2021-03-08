KC-area MIAA battles will continue in NCAA Division II men’s, women’s hoops tourneys

MIAA tussles will continue in the NCAA Division II regional tournament this week.

In the men’s regional at Aberdeen, S.D., third-seeded Washburn, which won the MIAA tournament Saturday on Tyler Geiman’s dramatic 57-foot buzzer-beater to beat Northwest Missouri, takes on No. 6 seed Missouri Western. on Saturday.

It will be the fourth meeting of the season between the Ichabods and Griffons. Missouri Western swept the regular-season games, but Washington won the MIAA semifinal.

The winner of that game will take on second-seeded Northwest Missouri, which received a first-round bye. That game is Sunday. The regional title game is March 16 and the winner will advance to the Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind.

The women’s regional begins Friday at Warrensburg, Mo. Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney are the top two seeds and receive buys. Nebraska-Kearney defeated Fort Hays in the MIAA championship game.

Fourth-seeded Central Missouri meets No. 5 St. Cloud State and sixth-seeded Emporia State will face third-seeded Minnesota-Duluth on Friday. The regional champion advances to the Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio.