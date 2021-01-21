Sports

Minor carries Merrimack past Fairleigh Dickinson 62-51

The Associated Press

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.

Mykel Derring scored a career-high 19 points and Jordan Minor tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 62-51 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Mikey Watkins added 10 points for Merrimack (2-3, 2-3 Northeast Conference). .Ziggy Reid had seven rebounds.

Brandon Powell had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (2-7, 1-2). John Square Jr. added 11 points.

The teams play again Friday.

