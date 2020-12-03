Kansas City Star Logo
Extra Paralympics funding for athletes ahead of Tokyo Games

The Associated Press

The Olympic rings float in the water with town's landmark "Rainbow Bridge" as background in the Odaiba section Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The Olympic Symbol was reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The Olympic rings float in the water with town's landmark "Rainbow Bridge" as background in the Odaiba section Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The Olympic Symbol was reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Eugene Hoshiko AP
BONN, Germany

The International Paralympic Committee pledged on Thursday to give members and athletes their biggest ever grants fund of 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) next year.

The IPC said it would begin awarding grants in February, six months before the Aug. 24 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the IPC’s biggest ever one-off investment into its members at a time when they need it the most,” the Germany-based organization's president, Andrew Parsons, said in a statement.

The funding was announced on the United Nations’ International Day of Persons with Disabilities. It was supported by IPC sponsors Toyota and Citi.

