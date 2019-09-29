Real Salt Lake beats Dynamo 2-1, clinches playoff berth

Jefferson Savarino and Corey Baird scored and Real Salt Lake beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.

Real Salt Lake (15-13-5) snapped a three-game winless streak and, heading into next Sunday's regular-season finale, can finish as high as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Savarino put away a side-netter from just outside the area to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead in the 75th minute.

Corey Baird stole the ball at midfield, raced downfield and blasted a right-footer from the top of the area that bounced off the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tyler Deric into the net to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead in the opening seconds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Dynamo's Tomás Martínez tied it in the 32nd minute. Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando parried a shot by Alberth Elis but Martínez ran onto the rebound and, from the end line, slipped a side-netter between the Rimando and the post.

Houston (11-18-4) lost for the eighth time in its last 11 matches.