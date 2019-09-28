NC Central controls the line in 27-17 win over Morgan St

Davius Richard and Latrell Collier each scored a pair of running touchdowns and North Carolina Central beat Morgan State 27-17 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

North Carolina Central (2-3) piled up 330 yards on the ground in 52 carries with Isaiah Totten leading the way with 112 on 26.

Morgan State (0-4) held its only lead early in the second quarter when Nicholas O'Shea made a 21-yard field goal. Collier's 1-yard touchdown run on the Eagles' next drive made it 6-3. On the Bears' next two possessions, DeAndre Harris was picked off each time by defensive back Bryan Mills, who later intercepted D.J. Golatt who relieved Harris.

Just before halftime, Richard ran 62 yards for a score to make it 13-3. On the third play after the break, Devan Hebron forced Richard to fumble and the ball was scooped up by Malachi Washington who returned it for a 35-yard score and narrowed the Bears' deficit to 13-10. Richard added a 6-yard TD run and Collier ran it in from 43 yards out early in the fourth to seal the win.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jabriel Johnson led Morgan State with 79 yards on eight carries.