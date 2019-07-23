Wrestler Taymazov loses second Olympic gold medal for doping

Wrestler and Russian politician Artur Taymazov has been stripped of a second Olympic gold medal for doping.

The International Olympic Committee says Taymazov, who already lost his 2008 gold medal for doping, has now been stripped of the 2012 gold in the 120-kilogram category. The IOC says he tested positive for the banned steroid turinabol.

The silver medalist, Davit Modzmanashvili, was already disqualified back in January. That leaves the event with only its two bronze medalists until the IOC decides whether it will reallocate the medals.

Taymazov won a total of three gold medals and one silver between 2000 and 2012, all for Uzbekistan, before pursuing a political career in his native Russia. He has been a member of the Russian lower house of parliament since 2016.