Sports
Dominguez, Destino lead Kannapolis to 4-1 win over Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Alex Destino hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Johan Dominguez threw six scoreless innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 4-1 on Monday.
Dominguez (2-2) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.
Kannapolis went up 4-0 in the eighth after Romy Gonzalez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Destino.
Lakewood answered in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Guzman scored on an error to cut the deficit to three.
Victor Santos (2-5) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out four in the South Atlantic League game.
Comments