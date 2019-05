MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 6-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday.

The Generals tied the game 5-5 when Drew Ellis hit an RBI single, bringing home Jazz Chisholm in the eighth.

Cameron Gann (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Phoenix Sanders (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.