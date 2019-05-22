Kenya’s Olympic track coach banned 10 years for corruption

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, Kenya Olympics athletic team manager Michael Rotich attends the Milimani Court in Kenya where he is facing doping allegations. Michael Rotich has been banned for 10 years for corruption after he asked for $12,000 to give athletes advance notice to help them beat doping tests. The ban was announced by the IAAF ethics board on Wednesday May 22, 2019, following a three-year investigation. AP Photo

The Kenyan track team coach who was sent home from the 2016 Olympics was banned for 10 years Wednesday for seeking a bribe of $12,000 to help athletes beat doping tests.

Michael Rotich was banned by the IAAF ethics board following a three-year investigation prompted by an undercover sting by British newspaper The Sunday Times. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $14,000 in procedural costs.

In video footage released by the newspaper during the Rio de Janeiro Games, Rotich asked undercover reporters for the money to help a group of British runners dope with EPO and get away with it in the region in Kenya where he was the senior track official. To do that, he would give them advance notice of any drug tests.

"When I have interest, I will be able to find ways and means of doing that," Rotich told the reporters.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The undercover reporters were posing as the coach and manager of a fictional group of athletes and no doping took place.

But the video was released following a series of Kenyan doping and corruption scandals involving high-profile athletes and senior officials.

Rotich was filmed alongside another Kenyan, a man identified as Joseph Mwangi, who said he could provide the banned blood-boosting substance EPO to the athletes once they were in Kenya.

Three videos were recorded of Rotich meeting the undercover reporters in January and February 2016.

In them, Rotich said he could use his influence in the famous high-altitude training region in Kenya's Rift Valley to find out if and when doping control officers were planning to test the visiting British athletes.

Rotich told the undercover reporters that he knew the local drug testers and would say to them: "I am in charge of the region. Would you mind from time to time let me know if you are coming to test our own athletes or international athletes?"

Rotich said he was confident the testers would comply and he could give the British athletes 12 hours' notice of any tests, allowing them to try to flush any banned substances out of their systems. Out-of-competition doping tests are meant to surprise athletes so they can't take any action to avoid detection.

In his IAAF case, Rotich claimed he was only gathering information on corruption to take to authorities. That defense was rejected by the three-member ethics panel.

Although Rotich's actions didn't lead to any doping or cover-ups, the presence of advance notice of tests in Kenya came under more scrutiny in the case of former Olympic 1,500-meter champion Asbel Kiprop.

Kiprop admitted that he had been given advance notice of a doping test in Kenya in late 2017. Kiprop also admitted paying the doping control officer a small amount of money, which he suggested was common in Kenya. Kiprop tested positive for EPO and was banned for four years.