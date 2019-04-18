Olympic skateboard selection begins with Dew Tour in June

Stops on the Dew Tour skateboarding circuit will serve as qualifying events for the sport's Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Dew Tour contest in Long Beach set for June 13-16 will be the first U.S.-based qualifying event for both park and street competitions. The tour will also host the final qualifier before the selection period closes at the end of May 2020.

Countries will be allowed to send a maximum of six men and six women to the games.

A total of 20 athletes will compete in each event : the top three finishers at the 2020 World Championships, one from the host country and the remainder based on their ranking over the qualifying period that began in January and runs through the end of May 2020.