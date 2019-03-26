Column: IOC must wield big stick to clean up weightlifting

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, quite frankly, sas a dud. All the No. 1 seeds got through to Week 2. So did all the No. 2 seeds, all the No. 3 seeds, two No. 4 seeds and one No. 5 seed.

This probably shouldn’t have been much of a surprise to anyone who’s paying attention. This is a season in which the top eight overall seeds were never in doubt. It was a season when the gap between the top 10 or 15 teams and the rest of the country never felt wider. This season always felt defined by a small handful of teams with a real chance to win a national championship.