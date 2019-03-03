Sunday special: WSU surges ahead to sixth-place in AAC with road win over SMU

If Wichita State makes a run in the American Athletic Conference in two weeks, the Shockers will be able to pinpoint Sunday’s result as the moment when they put themselves in the best position to do so.

Hours after South Florida lost in the closing moments on the road to Connecticut, Wichita State took care of business on its road trip with a convincing 67-55 beating of SMU at Moody Coliseum on the Mustangs’ senior night. Winners of seven of their last nine, the Shockers (15-13, 8-8 AAC) surged ahead of USF (18-11, 7-9 AAC) and now control their destiny to lock up the No. 6 seed in the AAC tournament.

That’s important because not only would WSU have a much easier first-round draw in Memphis, but it would also mean the Shockers wouldn’t play Houston or Cincinnati in the quarterfinals.

Of course, WSU has to now take care of 11th-place East Carolina at home on Tuesday and winless Tulane on Saturday. The Shockers shouldn’t have an issue if they play like they did on Sunday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

After losing its first six road games by an average of 16.8 points, WSU has recovered to win three of its last four road trips. The Shockers outrebounded SMU, 40-35, which led to a 15-5 advantage on second-chance points.

WSU shot poorly (39.7 percent), but it held SMU to an even worse-shooting performance at 36.5 percent. SMU missed 23 of 26 three-pointers after hitting 11 threes against WSU at Koch Arena on 44-percent accuracy.

Senior Markis McDuffie didn’t shoot well from the floor (4 of 17), but made six free throws and scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Freshman Dexter Dennis logged another impressive effort with 12 points and seven rebounds, while freshman Erik Stevenson dished out a career-high six assists and freshman Jamarius Burton had 10 points, four rebounds and five assists.

WSU hasn’t won a road game where it has trailed at halftime, so strong first halves are key. The Shockers played one of their strongest this season, as they made 53.3 percent of their shots in the first half, led by as many as 17 and took a 41-28 lead into halftime.

The Shockers used an 11-0 run to build a 22-10 lead, with Dennis and Jaime Echenique combining to score all 11 points. When SMU rallied to trim WSU’s lead to 24-20, Ricky Torres helped change the momentum with a jumper and assist for a three-point play to Asbjorn Midtgaard. Two jumpers from Samajae Haynes-Jones later, WSU’s lead was back to 34-20.

WSU’s lead peaked when Dennis stroked in his second three-pointer to stake the Shockers to a 41-24 lead with 1:55 remaining. Dennis finished the first half shooting 4-for-4, while Jamarius Burton and Erik Stevenson each dished out four assists.

On defense, WSU changed how it guarded SMU’s pair of perimeter-shooting bigs in Ethan Chargois and Isiaha Mike, who combined for 41 points in the first game. Instead of asking WSU’s bigger and slower-footed centers to guard Chargois, WSU guarded Chargois and Mike with its two forwards, then stuck its center on whoever it deemed the best available matchup.

The tweak made a huge impact in how SMU operated on offense. Instead of the clean looks it found in Wichita, SMU had to force more contested shots from the perimeter. The result was 2-for-15 shooting in the first half and Mike and Chargois combining for 12 points.

WSU would hold a double-digit lead for the final 25 minutes of the game.

The closest SMU came was when it cut WSU’s lead to 41-30 in the first minute of the second half, but that was answered by a Burton offensive rebound and putback for a three-point play. Echenique followed the next possession with a basket and just like that, WSU restored its lead to 46-30.

The lead swelled to as many as 20 in the second half when freshman Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler drilled just his third three-pointer of the season and redshirt freshman Rod Brown drove and finished an impressive up-and-under for a 56-36 lead with 10:39 remaining.

SMU trimmed the deficit to 12 points, 65-53, with 4:08 remaining, but the Shockers scored on a McDuffie layup and finished two straight defensive stops to end the rally.

If the standings hold in the final week of the regular season, WSU would play East Carolina in the first round of the AAC tournament in Memphis. If the Shockers win that game, they would play UCF, a team they beat 75-67 at Koch Arena on Jan. 16.

WSU also became the first team in AAC history to finish with more than seven wins in conference play after a 1-6 start. The Shockers, now 8-8, have won seven of their last nine.