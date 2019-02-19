Boxing official warns time running out in Olympic standoff

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 file photo, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, top center, and Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, bottom second from left, and Toshiro Muto, bottom second from right, CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, attend an IOC Executive Board meeting in Tokyo. Time is “rapidly” running out to organize an Olympic tournament in 2020, the executive director of the International Boxing Association said Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 amid disputes with the International Olympic Committee and a breakaway group of boxing officials. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo