Journeyman Jason Hammel agrees to minor-league deal with Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers added another arm to the pitching mix Friday.

Veteran right-hander Jason Hammel reached a minor-league deal with an invitation to big league spring training, the Rangers announced.

Hammel, 36, has pitched in the majors for 13 seasons with six different organizations, including the Kansas City Royals last season.

Hammel went 4-14 with a 6.02 ERA in 39 games, including 18 starts, with the Royals last season.

For his career, Hammel is 96-114 with a 4.62 ERA over 377 games, including 298 starts. He has pitched with Tampa Bay, Colorado, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, the Oakland A’s and KC.

Additionally, the Rangers announced that outfielder John Andreoli was acquired by the San Francisco Giants in a waiver claim. Andreoli was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Rangers signed right-handed reliever Shawn Kelley.

With Hammel’s addition, the Rangers will have 63 players on the spring training roster -- a full 40-man major league roster, along with 23 non-roster invitees.

Davidson next?

The Rangers are expected to sign infielder/ pitcher Matt Davidson to a minor-league contract as well. Davidson was a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009, and has spent the past three seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Davidson hit 26 home runs in 2017, and 20 homers last season with the White Sox. He’s expected to be used as an infielder and pitcher with the Rangers in spring training, assuming the deal goes through.

Davidson threw three scoreless innings over three appearances for the White Sox last season.