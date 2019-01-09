Youth Olympics in 2020 aims to overcome Swiss bid skeptics

People take part in the "one year to go" celebrations before the next Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Voters in Switzerland have rejected three Olympic bids since 2013, yet the city which hosts the IOC headquarters will still stage a Winter Games in one year’s time. The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics opening next Jan. 9 in Lausanne will end a 72-year wait to see medal events contested in the Alpine heartland nation. Keystone via AP Jean-Christophe Bott