SafeSport CEO Shellie Pfohl to step down next month

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, U.S. Center for SafeSport President and CEO Shellie Pfohl testifies before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about the Olympic community's ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pfohl is stepping down as CEO of the center after helping the organization gain footing over a two-year period of slow-but-steady progress. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo