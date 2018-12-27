Saints’ Payton eyes history in finale vs. Panthers

File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton greeting kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans. Saints coach Sean Payton wants to make history this weekend. “We have a chance to win more games in the regular season than any team in Saints history,” said Payton, who has now coached New Orleans to 13 wins in three difference seasons since taking over in 2006. “There's a lot at stake relative to some individuals, but also the evaluation process and then also as a team being able to hit that 14th win. I think that that's a lot.” Bill Feig, File AP Photo