Injured Socceroo Mooy included in 23-man squad for Asian Cup

FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Australia's Aaron Mooy, right, vies for the ball against Denmark's Lasse Schone during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia. Australia coach Graham Arnold has named injured midfielder Aaron Mooy in his 23-man squad for the Asian Cup, hoping the midfielder can be fit for next month's tournament in the United Arab Emirates. Martin Meissner, File AP Photo