Walsh Jennings pairs with Brooke Sweat for 2020 Tokyo try

FILE - In this March 22, 2016, file photo, Kerri Walsh Jennings speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York. Three-time beach Olympic volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings has a new partner as she tries to qualify for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. Walsh Jennings tells The Associated Press she will pair with Rio Olympian Brooke Sweat, a defensive specialist. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo