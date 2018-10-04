IOC drops Turkish city Erzurum from 2026 Olympic bid race

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach arrives for a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Bach said the IOC has dropped the Turkish city of Erzurum from the 2026 Winter Olympic bidding contest and that three bids will be proposed as official candidates for approval by the full membership next week. They are: Calgary, Canada; Stockholm, Sweden; and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo