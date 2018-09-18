With Turin out, Italy moves forward with Milan-Cortina bid

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017 file phtoo, the pinnacles of the Duomo gothic cathedral are lit by the afternoon sun and backdropped by the new Business Center, in Milan, northern Italy. Italy’s three-pronged bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics has been reduced to a two-city candidacy featuring Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Following Turin’s exclusion, the Italian Olympic Committee is sending a delegation featuring Milan and Cortina representatives to meet with IOC leaders on Wednesday to update the situation. The move comes after government undersecretary and sports delegate Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Senate on Tuesday that the three-pronged proposal “is dead.” Luca Bruno, File AP Photo