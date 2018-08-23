Meet the KC-area sports fan’s new best friend: Sports Pass. It’s your ticket to everything Kansas City sports ... and beyond.
What you need to know about the KC Star’s new sports-only digital subscription

By Jeff Rosen

August 23, 2018 05:30 AM

You asked for it, and we’re delivering.

The Kansas City Star has launched Sports Pass: a sports-only digital subscription for those who want to stay up to date on everything in the Kansas City-area sports scene.

For $30 a year — just $2.50 a month — Sports Pass is your ticket to everything sports-related on Kansascity.com. As a subscriber, you will have unlimited digital access to every sports story The Star publishes, with no limits.

With football season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Star is publishing dozens of stories, videos and photos around the clock each week on the sports teams and topics you care about the most.

