CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals

FiLE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 23, 2009, Russia’s Tatyana Lebedeva in action on her way to winning the silver medal in the Women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed on Thursday July 26, 2018, the IOC decision to disqualify Tatyana Lebedeva along with fellow Russian athlete Maria Abakumova, losing their appeals to CAS for doping offenses at the 2008 Olympic Games. Matt Dunham, FILE AP Photo