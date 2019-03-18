Obsessed: Nick Woods of Fidel’s Cigar Shop in Westport tries his hand at filmmaking

If you have ever been to Fidel’s Cigar Shop in Westport, you have probably run in to Nick Woods. He is the friendly manager with a passion for storytelling, an obsession he’s satisfying by making his first short film.
Woods is a man of many interests. He has logged time as a social worker and youth leader, studied theology, organized bell ringer campaigns for The Salvation Army, played in a band and built motorcycles.
“I’ve always been the kind of guy who has one other creative endeavor going on top of my job,” Woods says.
Woods has always dreamed about translating stories to the screen. After hearing one of his favorite filmmakers, Adam Green, known for such thriller and horror flicks as Frozen and the Hatchet series, talk about experiences making his first movie, Woods decided he had to try it himself.
“It suddenly seemed in reach. So, once that happened, I realized I was going to do it, and I started,” Woods says.
He’s currently working on his first short, “A Shade Grown,” about a man trying to move on after his wife’s death. A couple of scenes were filmed at Fidel’s. His goal is to have it finished soon and ready to enter festivals. The short could be expanded into a feature film, but he is also working on a couple of other script ideas. Until then, you can find him selling cigars at Fidel’s.
“It’s a great gig. I really do enjoy it,” he says. “I get to be around something I love, and be around a lot of guys I really enjoy.”
