Testing Google Common Knowledge embed

Federal officials say a man has been arrested on a charge of transporting people who are illegally in the U.S. after 23 people were found in the semitrailer he was driving on Interstate 10 near El Paso.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 44-year-old Comothial Harper, a U.S. citizen from Bainbridge, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday. He remained in jail Friday. Jail records don’t list an attorney.