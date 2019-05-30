Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: 5 happy hours, workshops and other events to check out May 30-June 5
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, May 30
- HOME sweet HOLE shop-warming party at The Rabbit Hole • 919 E 14th Ave, North Kansas City
- Rise Up, Get Started Entrepreneurship Celebration at Plexpod Westport • 300 E. 39th Street, KCMO
Friday, May 31
- Behavioral health–what it means to you, your family & business hosted by The Freelance Exchange of KC • Burg and Barrel, 7042 W. 76th St., Overland Park, KS
Saturday, June 1
- Kansas City Art Institute Art & Design Auction on campus • 4415 Warwick Blvd, KCMO
- Give + Gamble Fundraising on the rooftop • 2101 Broadway Blvd, KCMO
Tuesday, June 4
- National Girlfriends Networking Day at The Ambassador Hotel • 1111 Grand Boulevard, KCMO
Wednesday, June 5
- Cultivate KC Happy Hour at Plexpod Westport • 300 E. 39th Street, KCMO
- Lendio’s CrowdPitch at iWerx, an Enterprise and Entrepreneurial Development Center • 1520 Clay St., North Kansas City
Lendio’s CrowdPitch Event can best be described as Shark Tank meets Business Banking. Looking for a business loan or to take your business to the next level? We’re giving business owners the opportunity to practice pitching their business growth plan and to receive valuable feedback from a panel of lending experts. Not only will this help you gain visibility in the business community, but it will also let the community know what resources you need to take your business to the next level (partners, services, funding, connections, or talent).
CrowdPitch is free to apply, attend and present at. FREE food and drinks will be provided. This event will be a fun and educational way to spend a lunch period. Attendees are encouraged to stick around and network with other entrepreneurs, business owners, bankers, investors, and business groups in the community.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
Comments