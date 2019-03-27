Maker City KC: These makers sold 11,000 bottles of BBQ sauce in a couple days!

We launched Maker City KC a couple months ago and before that we were building the concept for nearly a year and one of my favorite questions to ask people is, “how do you define who or what is a Maker?”. It comes up everyday! I’m sure by now you’ve heard that Queer Eye recently filmed the third season of their hit Netflix show right here in KC. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a great way to fall in love with KC. They share so many amazing stories and go to so many great KC places, shops, restaurants and our skyline never looked better!
In episode three the Fab Five visit Jones BBQ in KCK and met the Jones sisters. What they did for those two women and that business, originally started by their late father more than 35 years ago, was life changing! In just a few days following the release of season 3 on Netflix they sold over 11,000 bottles of BBQ sauce! 11,000! They are indeed makers and right now they’re crushing it!
They’ve been featured in The Star, Buzzfeed wrote about them and INK jumped in too - have a look at those articles when you can and maybe I’ll see you in line someday over at their BBQ joint in KCK.
In this week’s Maker City KC newsletter we’ve got two more great stories about KC makers to share with you! First up, she turned growing up in her family’s flower shop and then teaching at Kansas State School for the blind into two amazing projects, meet Kate Schroeder HERE. And then we meet Joe of Commandeer in our 9 Questions with a Maker segment - if you want to show off your love for KC with a little more edge, he’s got some apparel for you, check it out HERE.
