On The Vine: Take care and enjoy some news, culture from around the block and beyond

Yo, is everyone as tired as I am? Time certainly feels like a construct at this point. How long ago was New Year’s Eve? Did we even have a break over the holidays?

Every week (day?) seems to bring some new historic event for us to live through — Donald Trump was the third president ever to be impeached, but noooo, dude had to go and become the first (really hope that’s only) to be impeached TWICE. To be quite honest, I’m about ready for it all to chill out. Seeing as that’s probably unlikely, I want to be sure y’all know to be sure to take time day in your day, week to breath, relax, take a break from the daily inundation and pressures grinding us down.

Yeah I know, we’ve all heard, “these difficult and challenging times,” so much over the last 10 months and change, but seriously, our mental and physical health is of the utmost importance. So be smart, mindful and, like Drake, Take Care.

Now, without losing sight of what we’re here to do, let’s dig in!

Around the block

Illustrator Shane Evans has lived in Kansas City since 1993, when he took a job at Hallmark Cards Inc. He has illustrated dozens of children’s books. File photo

Kids’ book friendship a natural for Kansas City illustrator and buddy Taye Diggs

Over the holiday, at my mother’s house for a free meal (and some love), I noticed the children’s book “Salt in His Shoes” sitting on the table, waiting to be wrapped and shipped off to newest baby of the family. I flipped through it and again marveled at the illustrations I couldn’t get enough of as a youngin’. The folks looked like me; the story told in a way that hit me.

That was immensely important as a kid, and probably the reason I wrote a couple children’s books of my own back in the day — even did the drawings. But nothing like the work Kansas City illustrator Shane Evans and his longtime friend Taye Diggs (ever heard of him?) have been doing. Their most recent collaboration, and fourth children’s book, “My Friend!” is a follow up to the pair’s previous work in “Chocolate Me!” and “Mixed Me!”

Macmillan Publishers describes “My Friend!” as “a story about a close friend calling another out. In alternating views, two boys of color are seen waking up to the beat of Diggs’ snappy rhymes.”

Local entrepreneur launches magazine to support Black-owned businesses

In more news of Kansas Citians doing dope things, entrepreneur Trish Mitchell has launched a digital and print magazine dedicated to highlighting and supporting local Black-owned businesses. The magazine is aptly called “All Black Everything.”

The Star’s Tammy Ljungblad writes:

In a time when many Black-owned businesses are struggling, Mitchell, who has a background in finance and works part-time for a local bank, decided the time is now to step up and help fellow Black business owners and entrepreneurs by publishing a new magazine which will profile Black businesses, as well as spotlight local artists, singers and talent... As the founder and the creative director, Mitchell also plans to include articles addressing topics importance to the Black community, such as the need to get a COVID-19 vaccine and issues surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement. The first edition will feature an article on George Floyd and she has plans to publish the names of other victims of police brutality to keep the victims at the forefront.

The roughly 50-page first edition will be available Friday at www.allblackeverythingmagazine.com. Mitchell’s planning to charge $4.99 for the digital edition and $10.99 for the print version, which will publish a week later on Jan. 21.

Quinton Lucas

COVID-19 vaccine ‘will save Black lives,’ Black doctors urge Kansas Citians

Kansas City is gearing up to offer more vaccines across the metro. The Black community has a long history of distrusting not just institutions in general, but hospitals and health services specifically — the Tuskegee experiment, a decades-long federal study of syphilis, intentionally misled and mistreated Black study subjects. It serves as the root cause of our mistrust, which has been very real. But so is the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 700 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro yesterday alone — and 11 deaths. More than 1,500 people have died across the metro since the pandemic began. The pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color.

The Black Health Care Coalition is urging y’all to take the vaccine when it’s available. They’re working to provide accurate information about the vaccine’s importance to Black communities. According to an early December Pew Research poll, only 42% of Black respondents said they would receive a vaccine, compared with 63% of Hispanic and 61% of white adults. You guys, vaccinating folks is imperative to achieving herd immunity — a sufficient percentage of a population becoming immune through vaccination — which is how we get back to some form of normalcy, and how I get back to the barbershop.

In case you missed it...

The Kansas City Star removes name and image of its founder William Rockhill Nelson

Aesthetically, I felt like the newsletter really could have used a picture here, however, that’s a bit difficult considering The Star’s most recent step to reckon with its own racist history.

Continuing on the promise we made with the “Truth in Black and White” project last month, The Star has decided to scrub Nelson’s name and likeness from the pages of the newspaper and website. Since 1998, The Star’s masthead has included a head shot of the founder along with his quotation, “A Paper for the People” in the opinion section.

“Nelson’s words were lofty but ultimately dishonest,” Star President and Editor Mike Fannin said. “The Star was not ‘A Paper for the People’ through much of its history. It was a paper for only some people, namely white people. Those values don’t square at all with The Star newsroom of today.”

Beyond the block

Marchers outside of Flint City Hall protest Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s handling of the water crisis Jake May AP

Former Gov. Rick Snyder faces 2 criminal charges in Flint water case

The Flint water crisis began nearly six years ago. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been out of office for two years now, but in 2016 he apologized for the catastrophe during his State of the State speech and said government at all levels had failed Flint.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed two charges of willful neglect of duty against Snyder on Wednesday, a day before her office was set to announce new details in the Flint water crisis, the Detroit Free Press reported. Each charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison or a fine of $1,000 or less. Experts The Free Press spoke to said they were surprised by the charges, and that getting a conviction could be a challenge.

How a lone Capitol Police officer lured rioters away from the Senate chambers

When this video first began making the rounds online after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, the only thing on my mind was shock — the Capitol police officer seemingly running away from the mob, picking his baton up off the ground... not to mention simply the visual of him, a lone black man, starring down a group of white rioters — and then it struck me how ill prepared he seemed to be; how terrified he must be.

This man, Eugene Goodman, is a hero.

CNN producer Kristin Wilson in a tweet earlier this week laid out that as Goodman comes up the stairs he blocks a hallway, down which is a door leading to Senate chambers. He instead leads the mob following behind him into another, larger hall where back up officers were waiting.

“Remember his name,” Wilson tweeted. “He almost certainly saved lives on Wednesday.”

Willie O’Ree, the first black player to compete in the NHL, arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2019, with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan. Scott and Stabenow announced their bipartisan legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to O’Ree. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh AP

Bruins will retire No. 22 jersey of Willie O’Ree, first Black player in NHL

Fun fact, I played hockey for years growing up, so I’ve heard it all: black people don’t play hockey, can’t skate, don’t like the cold, etc. Well Kenan Thompson did in the mid-90s classic “D2: The Mighty Ducks” — the inspiration for me to lace up the skates — and decades before that so too did Willie O’Ree.

Legally blind in one eye, O’Ree first suited up for the Boston Bruins on Jan. 18, 1958, becoming the first Black player to shatter the NHL’s color barrier. Next month the team will retire his No. 22 jersey, making him only the 12th player in nearly a century to have his number hoisted up to the rafters of the TD Garden.

For the culture

Childish Gambino arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dissect podcast season 7: “Because the Internet”

I’m always looking for a way to escape, disconnect for an hour or so whether its a movie, good television show or, in this case, a podcast.

The Dissect podcast is a top-notch example of deep analysis and storytelling. It’s described as a serialized music podcast examining a single album per season, one song per episode. But along the way, it finds a way to say so much about life. Season 7 just hit Spotify and Apple Podcasts and it’s diving into Childish Gambino’s 2013 album, “Because the Internet.”

Past seasons have delved into Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” and Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “DAMN.”

I’d recommend any season really, but this Childish Gambino season should be fascinating because as an artist Gambino often explores ideas that pop up historically as issues and taboos in the Black community: depression and mental health, identity and where he fits in in a white society. On top of that, exploring the impact instant and constant connection to people and the world around us seems apt now — he writes in a newsletter to people on the internet.

Don’t miss it...

Watch: “One Night in Miami”

Regina King’s feature film directorial debut, “One Night in Miami,” drops on Amazon Prime Jan. 15. It’s been on my list of most anticipated movies for a while. The film, written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers adapted from his 2013 stage play, is a fictional account of historical and cultural icons Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X and Jim Brown gathering at the Hampton House Motel, exploring the dynamic relationship between the four men and the way their friendship, paired with their shared struggles, fueled their path to becoming the civil rights icons they are today.

