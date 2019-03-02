Even at NFL scouting combine, Patrick Mahomes casts shadow; plus notes on Chiefs, KU

The world got to know Dakota Allen in 2017 when the former Texas Tech linebacker was one of the main storylines on Netflix’s “Last Chance U.”





The documentary followed Allen through his junior college journey at East Mississippi as he tried to earn his way back to Division I college football after a second-degree burglary charge.

But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knew Allen long before that.

“We’ve been tight since 2014 when we both came in (to Texas Tech),” Allen said. “Look what he’s doing. I’m more than proud of what he’s doing. Just hope he continues to do well.”

When Allen wrote a letter to NFL general managers on the Player’s Tribune website to explain his past, Mahomes immediately took to Twitter to support his former teammate.

“My guy!” Mahomes wrote. “Whatever team you end up on will get more than a Great football player, but will get a great leader and person! Much love my dude!”

Like so many others, Allen’s been keeping up with Mahomes’ career, and he’s not surprised the quarterback earned MVP honors this year.

“Patrick’s been doing no-look passes since college and I’ve seen it first hand,” Allen said. “I’m just glad he’s able to show the rest of the world his talents.”

Allen hasn’t had a formal meeting with the Chiefs but said he would relish the opportunity to be on a team with Mahomes again. During scrimmages in Lubbock, Allen never got a chance to tackle Mahomes.

“We couldn’t touch Patrick at all,” he said. “There were times I wanted to, but never could touch Pat.”

Wise guided by older brother

Former Kansas defensive lineman Daniel Wise isn’t unfamiliar with the scouting combine process.

That’s thanks to his older brother Deatrich, a defensive end with the New England Patriots.

“Everything I need, everything I didn’t know I needed, he’s given me advice on,” Wise said during Saturday’s podium session. “We talked even just a few minutes ago.”

“He said just relax and enjoy the combine. The good, the bad, the ugly. It is what it’s going to be. Now all that stuff is over and it’s time to bench and do some field work tomorrow.”

While Deatrich is listed as 6-5, 275 pounds, Daniel has a shorter, yet bulkier frame at 6-3, 281-pounds.

“I mean, we have our differences,” Daniel said. “We also play with the same aggression and passion.”

Daniel didn’t meet with the Chiefs at the combine, but he did have conversations with them at the East-West Shrine Game. Despite Kansas City’s close proximity to Lawrence, he hasn’t been to a game at Arrowhead.

But that could change soon.

“I wasn’t fortunate enough to see a game,” he said. “I’d love to. That atmosphere is amazing. The loudest outdoor stadium. I’d love to be there. Hopefully one day I can go.”

Sternberger, others meet with Chiefs

Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger met with the Chiefs at the NFL combine.

Though he finished out his college career in College Station, Texas, he started out in Lawrence. Sternberger played at Kansas for one season as a redshirt freshman in 2016. While with the Jayhawks, he kept a close eye on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the rest of the team.

“That’s when I want to say I kind of fell in love with this game, but (Travis Kelce) really caught my eye there,” Sternberger said of watching the Chiefs. “As I got older, especially playing at A&M, I started watching cut-ups of him and he’s really one of my favorite players.”

Other players who have met formally with the Chiefs or have meetings scheduled include DL Montez Sweat (Mississippi State), DL Dexter Lawrence (Clemson), edge Charles Omenihu (Texas), DL Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois) and edge Jachai Polite (Florida).

Clemson defensive end Clelin Farrell said he had an informal meeting with new Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly.