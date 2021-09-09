Texas’ new anti-family abortion law is already hurting women’s health care in Kansas

Gov. Greg Abbott and his fellow Republicans have simply outsourced Texas women’s reproductive health care to other states. Associated Press file photo

Texas’ latest attack on the constitutional right to abortion care, SB 8, has been in place less than a week, and already the effects of the bill are rippling across the region. The law is unique among anti-abortion measures in that the state of Texas has deputized its population to act as enforcers of a law that criminalizes anyone who helps a woman access abortion care in Texas after six-weeks gestation — well before most people know they’re pregnant in the first place.

Trust Women operates clinics in Oklahoma City and Wichita, and we know firsthand the impact that clinic closures in Texas can have. In 2020, during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Texas forced reproductive health clinics across the state to close, designating abortion care as “nonessential” medical services. Texans were forced to travel hundreds of miles during a pandemic, at great risk to their health, to obtain critical abortion care. From March to May of 2020, our Wichita clinic saw more than 200 patients from Texas — nearly a tenfold increase in the total number of Texans who came to the entire state of Kansas during 2019. Texas’ new law promises to make it worse.

It is difficult to overstate the severity of the consequences of this legislation, not only for Texan women, but for the pregnant people in surrounding states, as well. There is already a desperate lack of access to abortion care across the region: In Kansas, more than 90% of counties lack access to an abortion provider, yet over half of all Kansas women live in those counties. We do not have enough capacity in reproductive health care for our own states. The forced migration of potentially thousands of people from Texas will inevitably strain the scarce resources of neighboring states. By outsourcing its abortion care, Texas has functionally restricted access for the half dozen or so states within driving distance to it as well. Our Oklahoma City clinic has already seen more than a tenfold increase in appointments from Texan patients, and this will eventually impact our ability to see local patients.

Trust Women and dozens of other independent clinics across the region will continue to provide as much care as we possibly can. It is our duty to open our doors to all people who need our help. At its heart, Texas’ new law is an anti-family, anti-community bill, and stands in direct opposition to Trust Women’s insistence that abortion care is community care. By criminalizing the networks of care that especially support low-income communities, people of color, LGBTQ and Indigenous people, Texas has sent a clear message that these communities do not matter and are ultimately expendable.

The unfolding crisis in Texas should give all Kansans of conscience pause. While abortion care is currently protected by our state constitution, that may not always be the case. There is an amendment is on the August 2022 primary ballot that would eliminate Kansans’ constitutional right to abortion care, including in extreme cases of rape, incest or maternal health. If the ballot measure were to pass, it is a near certainty that it would result in a wave of anti-abortion legislation that would further erode what little access remains. And if Roe v. Wade falls this year, the Kansas Constitution may be what stands between access and the total eradication of abortion care in our state.

For people living in Kansas and Missouri, the problems of Texas may seem distant. But the reality is the loss of access to basic, safe and essential reproductive health care is on the horizon in states across the country. Recognizing the centrality of abortion care to the quality of life in our communities is essential not only in the struggle to protect and expand access to reproductive health care, but also to the practical needs of our society. The best economic, educational and social outcomes are possible only when all people are able to make important health care decisions — including whether to have an abortion — for themselves.

Rebecca Tong is co-executive director of the Trust Women Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Wichita.