Should this Iowa city give a bothersome street preacher his own ‘free speech zone’?

For two decades, a man referred to only as Calvin has been proclaiming the word of God in the charming and orderly, 11,000-population northwest Iowa city of Spencer. For some of those years, he has done so in the heart of Spencer’s main street, along Grand Avenue.

To hear a foe tell it, he does it twice a day at various hours, in nice weather when people would leave their windows open. And he gets loud.

For residents of the apartments above the businesses, it can sound as though he’s screaming inside, the woman told me. She asked not to be named because she is worried about being perceived as anti-Christian. Since the upscale Grand Bridal store opened on the street, Calvin is said to have tried to stop people going inside to preach to them. The store’s owner declined to comment.

Some people took the matter to the mayor and City Council after Calvin lowered his volume but then raised it again, and the former city manager refused to take any action, the woman said.

The First Amendment establishes the right to free exercise of religion and freedom of speech. It also guarantees the right of people to petition the government for a redress of grievances. So what happens when one person’s speech becomes another’s grievance?

At a June 22 council meeting, Mayor Kevin Robinson underscored Calvin’s rights by referencing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that also allows the government to regulate time, place, and manner of speech. Robinson also proposed creating a “free speech zone” for Calvin on city-owned property — by the fire or police department or City Hall. The council was to meet June 24 to put it to the first of three required votes.

Free speech zones, which some Iowa universities have set up, strike many First Amendment advocates, including me, as the opposite. By inference, zones mean other public spaces are off-limits to free speech. Most municipalities have noise and safety ordinances that can be invoked if necessary. Even the School of Biblical Evangelism website notes that ordinances setting noise decibel levels are acceptable under a 1949 ruling, Kovacs v. Cooper.

“This absolute right is subject only to limited controls in the interest of public safety and order,” says the site, warning against disrupting the pedestrian traffic flow and speaking within earshot of store entrances, and exceeding reasonable noise levels.

But instead of invoking any of those regulations, the mayor appeared with Calvin at a news conference the day before the first vote was to happen and announced the council meeting was canceled: “Calvin and I have come to a mutual understanding that we’re going to try to work together to discuss how we can move forward in a mutually agreeable manner.”

Calvin told of having been conceived in a brothel to a mother who was a prostitute, and a father who “had a pass.” Calvin said his life had been a living hell until he developed a personal relationship with Jesus.

“I just want people to know that there is a way out of this whole atrocity that’s going on in this world,” he told listeners without specifying.

Calvin said he and the mayor had agreed on this “win-win” situation in which his own rights would not be impeded — and, by inference, the mayor wouldn’t be accused of impeding them.

“We’re both trying to move forward to make sure the gospel is preached and people are able to sleep in the apartment they want,” said Robinson. “We’re both praying for guidance.”

What neither mentioned was how they’d quell the noise level and other disturbances. Asked later, Robinson said: “There is no official resolution. … I told him people’s concerns. He and I are working to build a relationship … working together through this process.”

Among the complaints the mayor said he’d gotten about Calvin’s sermons was one from a resident who works nights and said he has to leave his apartment and sleep in his car during the day. Robinson also said his free speech zone proposal had some members of the public calling him tyrannical. He said the city attorney had offered that along with two alternatives: Limit Calvin’s speaking time to 30 minutes or do nothing.

Some might say Robinson chose the latter. But judging from the Facebook responses to his news conference video, the approach was a hit. It got close to 2,000 views and 41 comments.

“Calvin for citizen of the Year!!! Spreading the good news,” said one.

“What an awesome statement from Calvin, ‘don’t hear me … hear God in me,’” said another.

Offered a third: “Thank you Mayor Kevin Robinson for going to the SOURCE for a solution.”

Jan Myers, a retired Spencer teacher of gifted and talented students and a friend of mine, says she doesn’t think a municipality has the right to determine where free speech should take place. “Saying it should occur by the police station seems especially restrictive,” she said.

My other source isn’t convinced, saying he had already been granted a lot of leeway.

This is one of those rare occasions where everyone has some merit. Even my criticism of the lack of limits placed on Calvin is tempered by admiration for the mayor’s investment in building a bond with him.

That just can’t be the end of it.