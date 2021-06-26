Syndicated Columnists

I found my book of quotes. It shows me where I’ve been, and where I hope I’m heading

By Jessica Weston The Ridgecrest, California, Daily Independent

An old book brought back memories about what was important in the past.
“The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” - Robert F. Kennedy

When my marriage hit the rocks, I started writing down quotations that appealed to me. I logged them in a pale aqua binder I bought at Staples.

The quotes ran the gamut from Bible quotations to dialogue from Anne Rice’s vampire novels and self-help websites online. What they had in common was that the words inspired me somehow. I wrote down each and every stray sentence that I thought could help me through the trying time with my soul intact.

“We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope.” – Martin Luther, King, Jr.

The book stayed with me on my new journey.

At first I jotted things down regularly and reread the entire book almost daily. After I got my job at the Daily Independent and became busier and perhaps more content, the pace of the entries slackened. Eventually I sort of forgot about it, except as a memento of a difficult time.

“But whether good fortune comes to you early or late, if it comes at all, you have to know you’ve been lucky.” – Tennessee Williams

All that changed in July 2019. After a series of earthquakes hit here in Ridgecrest, California, I found the journal under a huge pile of books in my ravaged room. It seemed like fate. I read it all and started logging quotes again.

It was less than eight months between the quakes and the real beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many of us, life never got back to normal and has remained in a state of upheaval ever since.

As befitting the chaos of the pandemic, I managed to lose my original book somehow, but I found it again recently. Rereading my favorite sayings, I am struck by recurring themes: patriotism, liberty, romanticism, and a sometimes twisted sense of optimism.

“It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.” – Albert Einstein

Recording these random snippets in the moment is about cheering myself up, or finding in someone else’s words the strength and motivation to keep going.

Read as a whole, they look different. More than anything the quotes serve as an impressionist history of where I have been and hopefully where I am going.

Most of the last two years have been tough on us all.

I am going to keep going and I hope you all do too.

May we find the words we need to inspire us all.

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” – Mark Twain

