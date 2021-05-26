Bitcoin has real-world social and environmental costs. We can’t ignore them anymore

Bitcoin’s energy-hogging days may be numbered. Associated Press file photo

As Bitcoin attempts its latest price rebound after a 40% slump in three days, its long-term potential as an investable asset is becoming linked inextricably to its cost for the rest of society.

This is increasing the pressure on policymakers to do more. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Lael Brainard nodded to this on Monday, when she warned that a proliferation of alternative payment systems might lead to fragmentation and increased costs for households and businesses, suggesting there was a need to expand cryptocurrency’s regulatory “perimeter.”

Bitcoin’s “dirtiness” is still the chief concern, however. The system relies on “miners” — an estimated 1 million computers that process and verify transactions, using huge amounts of energy. The carbon footprint of these power-hungry miners, which raised red flags during the pandemic melt-up in prices at the start of 2021, is now inseparable from the way politicians, investors and even the laser-eyed faithful view cryptocurrency.

There was some good news for the cryptocurrency bulls this week, with yet another tweet from Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire who’s gone back and forth on Bitcoin’s environmental impact. He said North American cryptocurrency mining companies had promised him greater transparency on their energy mix — a “potentially promising” hint of greener days ahead.

This debate is essential. Citizens need to know the broader societal impact of the computing resources used up by mining new bitcoins and running transactions. The cryptocurrency’s power demands have outpaced entire countries’.

An estimated $5 billion of costs had been sunk into mining by the start of 2018, according to a report from Germany’s Institute for Economic Research, but this didn’t include all of the costs paid by society — not least the more than 80% of Americans who don’t own cryptocurrency. One 2020 study, based on energy required per coin, estimated that each $1 of Bitcoin value created was responsible for $0.49 in health and climate damages in the U.S. and $0.37 in China.

Another paper, cowritten by Southampton University’s Larisa Yarovaya, found a strong connection between Bitcoin’s price volatility and that of electricity company shares in highly active mining areas. More transparency on mining may encourage a bigger shift to renewables, but it will also bring greater scrutiny of what one lawmaker called “almost infinitely increasing energy demand” from the cryptocurrency industry.

These effects feed into the real economy, and not in a good way that might get policy makers excited about job or wealth creation. Demand for computer hardware to mine cryptocurrency has made buying it more expensive — often too expensive — for everyone else, to the point that chipmakers such as NVIDIA Corporation have purposely altered their products to make them less efficient when used by miners.

For the evangelists, these costs are balanced by the decentralization benefits that Bitcoin brings: “An electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust,” as the original white paper put it. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio calls it “a hell of an invention.” Without wasteful mining, there wouldn’t be a Bitcoin blockchain or ledger, given that the two are interlinked.

And yet, the virtuous narrative of a decentralized currency promises future utopia while delivering present dystopia. Bitcoin encourages hoarding and speculation, similar to digital gold, rather than offering a socially useful medium for everyday payments. It’s also a cost to society when money is lost or when crypto-assets evade taxation, something the Biden administration is trying justifiably to remedy. And crypto-speculation encourages malicious activity, including hacking computers to mine cryptocurrency and holding people’s data to ransom. The cost of cybercrime hit $1 trillion last year.

Encouragingly, not all cryptocurrency insiders dismiss the social costs. Early pioneer Ray Dillinger warned in January that Bitcoin had become a “disaster” and a “failure,” citing the corruption and waste of mining in particular. Vitalik Buterin, one of cryptocurrency network Ethereum’s co-founders, is smartly promoting the shift to a much more energy-efficient alternative.

But the implication is that Bitcoin’s problems are hardwired and won’t be fixed without regulation. “If we let Bitcoin grow, the social costs will be very high,” says the University of Surrey’s Yu Xiong, co-author of a paper on mining. He suggests the idea of specific mining licenses. Musk’s latest comments haven’t shut down the threat of intervention.