Kansas, let’s show the nation we can create government that represents everyone

I really could have used a pair of ruby slippers when I arrived in Kansas for my freshman year of college.

Born and raised in Connecticut, my initial exposure to Kansas politics reversed what I understood about partisanship. In November, 59.3% of Connecticut voters supported Joe Biden while 56.1% of Kansans supported Donald Trump. In Connecticut, our delegation to Congress is made up entirely of Democrats while Kansas’ has one Democrat among five Republicans.

Of the 40 senators in the Kansas Legislature, just 11 are Democrats. And in the 125-person state House of Representatives, Democrats hold just 41 seats. In Connecticut, Republicans hold 12 of the 26 Senate seats and 54 of the 151 House seats in the General Assembly.

Republicans’ stronghold in Kansas and Democrats’ grip on Connecticut contribute to a lack of representation for each state’s minority party.

Polarization is at unprecedented levels right now, and our broken electoral system is not helping. We need to overhaul our current system by adopting proportional representation in the United States.

While polarization in the United States has nearly doubled in the past four years, countries with proportional representation have seen decreases in polarization. Proportional representation is an electoral system in which legislative seats are allocated to parties based on the proportion of the vote they receive. Unlike the current system in the United States, where the winner takes all in a single-member district, proportional representation creates multimember districts.

Multimember districts would be immensely beneficial for all Americans, including Kansans. Currently, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids represents the 3rd District of Kansas and is the only Democratic member of Kansas’ congressional delegation. In November, Davids received just more than half of the votes while her Republican challenger received about 43%. Davids is the sole representative for the entire district, including the 4 in 10 voters who supported her opponent. With proportional representation, Kansas’ 3rd District would have multiple delegates, and voters from both parties in the district would have a voice in Congress.

The nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit FairVote reports that 60% of Americans want new political parties to challenge the existing Democratic and Republican parties. In all proportional representation systems, seats are allocated to candidates who meet a certain vote threshold. Assuming candidates outside the normal Democratic and Republican parties can meet this threshold, proportional representation provides more opportunity for the United States, including Kansas, to adopt a multiparty system.

Having a thriving multiparty electoral system also leads to increased interparty collaboration, a necessity for the future of American politics. Because there are more than two viewpoints represented across the multiple parties, proportional representation incentivizes coalition building to pass legislation.

If Kansans want additional assistance in the midst of COVID-19 for their farms, small businesses or overall economic well-being, they need the kind of coalition building that comes with proportional representation.

Skeptics of this electoral system worry that America could develop a dysfunctional government like Israel’s. While I worry about what three presidential elections would do to voter turnout and morale in Kansas and elsewhere, there is a simple explanation for Israel’s dysfunction.

In Israel, any party that gets 3.25% of the vote in a district receives a spot in the Knesset, Israeli’s legislature. In America, the best way to avoid having too many parties in the government would be to raise the vote threshold to a percentage higher than 3.25.

If, for example, the threshold was 10%, and Democratic, Republican and Green party candidates each got 31% of votes in Kansas’ 3rd District while the Libertarian candidate only received 7% of the vote, only the three parties with 31% of the vote would get delegates.

Other opponents argue that proportional representation is too difficult to enact because it would overhaul our electoral system entirely. But all good ideas start at inception, and any idea can come to fruition with persistence and organizing. That can begin in Kansas.

Proportional representation does not have to be a partisan issue. Everyone can support having equal representation. While reforms such as ranked-choice voting, eliminating the Electoral College and passing legislation to ban gerrymandering are all strong ideas to reform our electoral system, each leads to proportional representation. If you are unhappy with your representation as a voter in the minority party, find a party leader who agrees with you and ignite the conversation.