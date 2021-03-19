We can learn from Kirk Franklin and Kellyanne Conway’s toxic family relationships

Ugly family drama that has surfaced on social media involving Kirk Franklin and Kellyanne Conway show us we can’t always control the close relationships in our lives. Associated Press file photos

Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin apologized to the public last weekend after his adult son released audio of the celebrity cussing him out on the telephone.

He didn’t owe us an apology. Franklin and his son should apologize to each other.

Franklin said the two of them have had a “toxic” relationship for many years. That’s no surprise. Many people likely have been in a toxic relationship at one time or another, whether it was with a romantic partner, relative, co-worker or friend.

Perhaps that’s why the story was trending on Twitter. Everyone had an opinion about it. The consensus seemed to be that it’s nobody’s business what happens between a 51-year-old father and his 32-year-old son.

I spoke with relationship expert Love McPherson, and she agreed.

“We were given a backstage pass to a few seconds of a 30-plus-year relationship,” she said, referring to the brief tape. “It’s not fair to judge anyone based on that.”

But, she added, we can all learn from it.

A toxic relationship between two grown men isn’t the same as a toxic relationship between a parent and a minor child. A series of public spats between political adviser Kellyanne Conway and her 16-year-old daughter a few months ago raised alarms among many children’s advocates.

The teenager posted a video on TikTok in January, alleging that her mother has been “physically, mentally and emotionally” abusive. In one video, Conway can be heard cursing at her daughter. In another, police arrive to investigate.

The Franklin family’s trouble has been fodder for memes and jokes on social media. That doesn’t mean we can’t have serious discussions and use it to examine issues in our own lives.

Toxic relationships take an emotional toll. They can also be deadly.

A 22-year-old Louisiana man, for example, was charged with manslaughter last year after he allegedly shot his father to death during an argument over Chinese takeout. Several television shows, including Lifetime Movie Network’s, “I Killed My BFF,” chronicled the 2012 murder of 16-year-old Skylar Neese by her two high school best friends.

Perhaps the most famous case involved singer Marvin Gaye, who was fatally shot by his father, Marvin Gay Sr., in 1984.

The expletive-filled conversation between Franklin and Kerrion Franklin showed just how toxic their relationship is. We don’t know what led to the argument or everything that was said on both sides in the partial phone call posted on Instagram. But what we did hear was disturbing.

After a string of expletives, Kirk Franklin can be heard saying, “I will break your neck, (n-word). Don’t you ever disrespect me.”

“I didn’t,” the son says.

After his father hangs up, Kerrion Franklin muses aloud, “‘I’ll break your neck?’ Is that a threat?”

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this,” the video caption said. Kerrion is Franklin’s son from a relationship he had as a teenager.

In his apology video posted on Twitter, the elder Franklin explained that he has tried for many years to rectify the “toxic relationship” through counseling. He said a therapist had been on the call earlier, “but (his son) never played that part.”

Kerrion Franklin later asked fans not to “crucify” his father. He added, “My father has been speaking very mean and manipulatively to me for 15 years now.”

Kirk Franklin admits that he lost his temper. When that happens, McPherson says, you should always go back and apologize to your child and explain the emotions you were feeling. Otherwise, tensions can escalate.

But sometimes, McPherson said, you must walk away. That isn’t always easy.

A toxic relationship doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t care for someone. It means that the two of you aren’t good for each other. If someone continuously puts you down, keeps you off balance and leaves you feeling bad about yourself whenever you encounter them, then you’d probably be better off letting them go.

“Sometimes our deepest pains come from the people we love the most or claim to love us the most,” McPherson said. But there are things you can do.

First, ask yourself if the person — a mother or father, for example — is even capable of fulfilling the job description of a parent. Sometimes, mental illness, trauma and addiction get in the way.

If the person is not, face the truth and accept that you cannot “fix” that individual. Grieve over the loss if you must. Otherwise, you will continue to traumatize yourself by expecting something that he or she is not capable of giving.

Try to separate the person from the role. But understand that the father can’t give you the protection you need, the mother won’t nurture you in the way that makes you feel loved, or a child might be more distant than you like.

Know your guilt strings and don’t allow yourself to be “puppeted.” Pay attention to patterns of manipulation and make sure you don’t fall into their trap because you feel guilty. Loving yourself and taking care of yourself is important too.

Finally, live your own life rather than living the life someone else wants you to live.

Kirk Franklin acknowledged that he isn’t perfect. It’s a safe bet that his son isn’t either. No one is.