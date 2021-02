I studied the Islamic State for the CIA. I know how we got to ‘the QAnon shaman’

Jake Angeli, “the QAnon shaman,” is the face of the American mass delusion. How we got here looks a lot like the spread of Islamic extremism in recent years. Associated Press file photo

For much of the public, the face of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was an animal pelt-wearing man with face paint and horns, performing like a pagan god-king. Jacob Chansley, who also goes by Jake Angeli and uses the self-styled nickname “the QAnon shaman,” brought the country’s most potent conspiracy theory — one alleging that liberal elites are Satanic child sex trafficking cannibals — right into our news streams.

With a brand ambassador such as Chansley, it’s easy, and probably satisfying, to dismiss QAnon followers as deranged, troubled and separate from the rest of us. But that is not the case. Most QAnon followers lead largely mainstream lives. Drawing a stark line between them and everyone else will only impair our understanding of this phenomenon and undercut effective ways to curb it.

For five years at the Central Intelligence Agency, I researched the psychology of Islamic State foreign fighters who left the West to join the terrorist group in Iraq and Syria. While Islamic State ideology is not widely considered a conspiracy theory, the group’s main objective — to militarily destroy the West — is as unlikely to come to pass as Hillary Clinton secretly eating children.

My counterterrorism research taught me that beliefs are squishy things. They are often far less tethered to truth than people will admit. And most people who fall into conspiracy theories have otherwise normal personality traits that, under certain circumstances, make them vulnerable to extreme views or behavior. Those circumstances played out violently with encouragement from Donald Trump, who created and fed the big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

As we learn more about the alleged Capitol rioters — the real estate agent from Texas, the lawyer from Georgia, the pool service owner from San Diego — they seem to display core characteristics long associated with conspiracy theory vulnerability: identity-related grievance, a penchant for anger and metaphysical belief.

This openness to metaphysical forces — the view that the world hosts a struggle between good and evil and a belief in a higher power with a plan — appears to make some religious individuals more susceptible. A recent survey by the conservative 501(c)(3) nonprofit American Enterprise Institute found that 27% of white evangelical Christians nationwide believe in QAnon. Flags seen at the Jan. 6 insurrection read, “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president.” The QAnon shaman, photographed in the Senate chamber, was heard leading a group in prayer.

Making the jump from religious devotion to conspiracy theories requires an animating emotion, namely anger. Those who respond to troubling events with anger rather than fear tend to feel a surge of power and control. Perhaps most important, conspiracy theorists are almost always lured by the prospects of gaining psychological benefits from their beliefs.

While many of those arrested in the Capitol assault were in financial trouble, according to The Washington Post, destitution was not their problem. Abject poverty alone is rarely a driver toward extreme ideology. Terrorist groups and conspiracy cults nearly always count educated professionals among their followers. This suggests that extreme belief is less animated by severe want and more by unattained expectations and grievances.

At the CIA, most of the Islamic State recruits I studied were Muslim men in their early 20s. Their parents had immigrated to Europe and significantly upgraded their families’ prospects, a truly remarkable feat. Their young sons attained degrees in technology, but often struggled to find work, good friends or paths to a respectable adulthood. Unrealized hopes and often long nights on the internet made them highly vulnerable to Islamic State propaganda.

Most Islamic State foreign fighters found the group through friends who were already radicalized, through recruiters in Syria reaching out over the internet, or through online videos. These videos — often produced by the Islamic State — emphasized exclusion grievances, cultural threats toward Muslims and a military movement offering the prospect of glory. These young men then found online discussion groups where they would connect with recruiters in Syria, who sent instructions on how to travel to meet others working with the Islamic State.

With Americans in QAnon, the demographics are different. Most supporters are middle-aged white people, many with stable jobs and businesses. As with the Islamic State, QAnon ideology proliferates through easily-shareable digital content espousing grievances and injustices by evil oppressors. New QAnon believers descend down internet rabbit holes and encounter an ecosystem of fellow believers with whom they can bond and gain encouragement. Up until the assault on the Capitol, this conspiracy-driven movement largely stayed online. Unlike terrorist groups, QAnon believers have no established army to join or an offline program that comports to their reality. The world they inhabit exists only on the internet.

It might feel overly charitable to label QAnon believers as victims. But family members have described their QAnon-loving relatives as the “definitions of great people,” and “outgoing members” of the community. They describe seeing a radicalization process that started with the same addictive impulse that draws people into playing online games or watching YouTube videos for hours.

The year 2020 set a perfect stage for spreading conspiracy beliefs. The pandemic locked people inside, isolated from community connections, with the internet and a president yelling lies for months. Some responded to that call.

Eventually, the Islamic State was diminished by intense military pressure and a loss of media prowess, which hampered its foreign recruitment. With luck, social media bans and law enforcement pressure on its criminal adherents will deter QAnon’s ability to grow and incite more violence in the real world.

Brent Giannotta, a writer based in Los Angeles, was a political analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency from 2010 to 2015.