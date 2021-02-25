Don’t be so hard on Meghan McCain. She isn’t the only one with COVID-19 vaccine envy

Meghan McCain suggested on “The View” that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be replaced. YouTube/The View

The talk of the virtual town Monday was Meghan McCain’s rant on “The View.” McCain criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for not providing firm guidance on how those receiving vaccines should behave afterwards. She went on to suggest Fauci be replaced as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

But what really caught people’s attention was her vent about the confusing vaccine rollout. Here is what she said: “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous.”

McCain went on to say she is willing to wait her turn to be vaccinated and “If you call me at 3 o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”

McCain has taken a lot of flak for saying this. She has been accused of being elitist, expecting special treatment due to her job, and so on, and so on, and so on.

I think people misunderstand. I strongly disagree that Fauci should be “canceled,” but McCain’s frustration over the uncertainty of the vaccine process makes perfect sense. She didn’t say she expects special treatment, or to cut in the vaccine line. She said she’s willing to wait her turn. I think her point was that if she — with her job — can’t figure this process out who in the world can?

Maybe I am sympathetic because I have had similar thoughts. The process is doubtless different in New York from where I live in California, but the frustrations seem universal.

I have been covering city, county and medical topics here in my county for years, and apparently this experience has given me exactly no special insight into getting a COVID-19 vaccine. I am just as frustrated and confused by the process as anyone else. And it seems every time I have it figured out, the state moves the goal posts again.

When I got my mom vaccinated at the local county fairgrounds, it was a double relief. First, she was covered. And I congratulated myself that I could easily get my own appointment there when my number — group 1C — came up. The people with the health department were imminently professional and easy to deal with. I thought I had this thing figured out.

Then things changed. The appointment line now has a message directing people to the state website, once again switching up the process. Booking vaccine appointments through the state may work perfectly well, but given its track record with the Department of Motor Vehicles, I am not optimistic.

So once again, I am back to having no idea what this process is going to look like when it comes to me.

I think what people missed in McCain’s comment was the real pain of vaccine envy. It stinks to watch those around you get vaccinated and be able to take part in life again, even if slowly and wearing masks. And it stinks even more to have no idea whatsoever when you will get your turn.

I admit to eyeing those vaccine cards with an envy I have rarely felt in my adult life. I am a kid again and that little white piece of paper is every bit as magical as the golden ticket in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” It is the ticket back to a more normal life.

The arbitrariness of the process is doubly frustrating. Why are some people getting called back and others not? Which is the best way to go? I thought I had it figured out, but apparently I don’t. It doesn’t help when states rewrite the rules seemingly at whim.

I am not envious of my mom — getting her vaccinated was my biggest goal. But it leaves so many questions. Once she gets the second shot and her immunity kicks in, what do we do then? Should she rejoin the world of the living while I work from home? Will she still be able to spread the virus to me? Should we distance from each other? How careful will we have to be?

I presume that given my age and health, I would probably survive COVID-19 (knock on wood), but from what people tell me, I don’t want to go through it anyway.

I know that compared to other ravages of the pandemic — death, unemployment, food insecurity — my vaccine envy is not horrible. But it is real, and others have acknowledged they’ve been sharing it.

Maybe the feeling is so frustrating because it seems preventable.

If the states, counties, medical facilities and drug stores could get their collective act together and be consistent with information and messaging, it would be much easier on those of us in the later vaccine groups.

We have no choice but to wait, but the waiting period would be easier to endure if it had an end date.