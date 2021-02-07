Vaccine success against COVID-19 a testament to American enterprise and innovation

The numbers of hospitalizations and death rates are heading in the right direction, and that’s likely because the coronavirus vaccines work. The Associated Press

Are the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the United States effective? The early evidence is very encouraging. After inoculations began in December, we saw a marked and sustained decline in hospitalizations in America for most of January.

COVID-19 testing rates have been fluctuating for the past several months, probably because of the holiday season and inclement weather, so hospitalizations are currently a better gauge of the pandemic situation in America.

On Jan. 6, America hit a record high, with 132,474 current hospitalizations, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project. Since then, we saw three straight weeks of decreasing hospitalizations. That portends real progress against the coronavirus pandemic.

There are several possible explanations for this downturn in hospitalizations, all of them likely contributing to it.

First, the holiday travel season is over, so the increased socialization of the holidays can no longer contribute to COVID-19 cases. It should be noted, however, that the current spike in cases began in late September, well before the holidays.

Second, all spikes eventually come to an end, even if the pandemic is not over. This phenomenon occurred after the initial spike in the spring of 2020. That slowly fell off until summer, which saw a spike that peaked in July but tapered off until September. The spike that occurred in the fall, which appears to be letting up now, has been the longest and most severe one. And it is only natural that it should begin to decline at some point.

Or third: The vaccines have begun to have a real effect on the course of the pandemic.

In the United States, there are currently two vaccines authorized, the Pfizer vaccine that was authorized Dec. 12, and the Moderna vaccine authorized Dec. 18. That not one, but two vaccines are now available to the American people is an unmitigated good and a testament to the success of Operation Warp Speed and the innovative power of private industry.

Both of these vaccines require two doses for the full effect: three weeks apart for the Pfizer vaccine and four for the Moderna one. The Pfizer vaccine had a demonstrated 95% efficacy against COVID-19 illness of any severity one week after the second dose. The Moderna vaccine had a similarly high efficacy, 94.5% two weeks after its second dose.

Both vaccines demonstrated 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19. That is, in both trials, zero persons who received the vaccine developed severe disease and needed hospitalization.

Thus, given that the Pfizer vaccine was authorized on Dec. 12, with injections beginning on the Dec. 13, the first Pfizer vaccine recipients would have benefited from its 95% efficacy by Jan. 10. By similar considerations, the first Moderna vaccine recipients would have started benefiting from its 94.5% efficacy by Jan. 30.

As the percent efficacy is an illustration of the degree of protection from the reaction of the body’s immune system, all vaccine recipients would have incrementally increasing immunity from the virus within days of their first injections.

As a case in point, the Pfizer data showed that one week after the first dose, the vaccine demonstrated approximately 50% efficacy in preventing COVID-19. Thus, the Pfizer vaccine would have begun having a protective effect during Christmas week.

In other words, it is very likely that the sharp and sustained drop-off in hospitalizations at this time is in large part because of protection conferred by the authorized vaccines.

It is also significant that vaccination priority plans have placed health care workers, the elderly and nursing home residents at the top. Senior citizens, especially those residing in nursing homes, have been particularly vulnerable to infection, severe disease and death. Therefore, vaccinating them first will protect the most vulnerable and preserve the most lives.

In addition to hospitalizations, death rates appear to have plateaued as well, although these rates fluctuate because of inconsistent reporting. Deaths should be expected to decline because mortality is generally driven by the complications of severe COVID-19 manifestation.

If hospitalizations, cases and deaths continue to decline, it will likely be the vaccines’ effect. The vaccines have long been anticipated to break the grip of COVID-19 on society definitively. Whether this is truly the end of the pandemic remains to be seen — but the vaccines are out, the timing makes sense, and all the evidence points to the success of America’s race to the vaccine.

Kevin Pham is a visiting policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting free enterprise and limited government.