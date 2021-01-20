Donald Trump was never given a fair chance, so let’s not do the same to Joe Biden

Unlike Richard Nixon or Donald Trump, incoming President Joe Biden doesn’t have an enemies list. The Associated Press

Donald Trump is not the first president to be hated by a large segment of the American people.

Far from it.

Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln and many other presidents were hated by a large swath of the voting public when in office.

Franklin Roosevelt was well and truly hated by a great many, especially prior to World War II. He overcame with charm, and grace and willpower.

And, he didn’t get bogged down.

Ronald Reagan, whose youthful hero was Roosevelt, did the same. He was despised and demeaned by much of the chattering class and certainly all of the left. But he knew his own mind and had great instincts, one of the best of which was to not get enmeshed in petty and personal conflicts.

And, like FDR, he used humor and grace to overcome.

Richard Nixon was deeply reviled by many, many Americans. There was nothing he could do, even on single occasions — detente with Russia, the opening to China — to earn even grudging praise.

He did not overcome the hate. He hated back. And he sank into a reservoir of personal darkness and paranoia. The Nixon haters said that they were vindicated when Nixon’s presidency and Nixon himself fell apart: This is the guy we knew he was all along, they said.

But others wondered if the hate had changed him. With fewer defeats and fewer enemies, might he have gotten to be a better man instead of a worse one?

One cannot help but wonder about Trump: If he had been given a chance, would he have gotten better instead of worse?

A chance. To his followers, the vast majority of whom are peaceful and law abiding, Trump was never given a chance to govern. The major pillars of the political culture, including most of the press, went to work on sinking the Trump presidency from the day of his election.

Of course, as with Nixon, many Trump haters and Never-Trumpers (mostly solid Republicans) will say: We were right all along. His character flaws and ignorance of our system and its norms, written and unwritten, were there for all to see.

But the question now is whether Joe Biden will be given a chance.

Will the Republicans, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did to Barack Obama, focus on Biden’s undoing? Will they sabotage everything he does and make sure they win the midterms and hold this guy to one term?

Will they engage in payback? If Trump was illegitimate and impeachable even before Day 1 in office, why not the same for Biden?

A chance, for the other guy, has always been a hard sell. Liberals were appalled when one of their icons, Sen. Eugene McCarthy, said in early 1969, “We have to give Nixon a chance, don’t we?”

And they were livid when Kennedy egghead Pat Moynihan joined Nixon’s administration. He was called many names, and only grudgingly and gradually let back into the good graces of the Democratic Party — because a lot of New Yorkers wanted to vote for him.

But, yes, I think Republicans and Trump supporters should give Biden what their guy didn’t get: a chance to govern, a chance to succeed.

They should do this because that’s who we want to be as a people and polity and that’s what we need right now.

And it does not mean Trump supporters should be silenced or lose their free speech. But it does mean that some goodwill and cooperation on a few things (public health, infrastructure) would do the body politic great good.

I personally think that, in a weird and ironic way, Trump, by fomenting a violent riot and attack on Congress and the Capitol and so discrediting himself and his party, did Biden a favor. He gave traditional Republicans, like Sens. Rob Portman, Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey, Rep. Liz Cheney, and maybe even McConnell, a reason, and perhaps a path, for moving forward together — for the country.

I look at Biden and see a person who, having lived through many defeats, personal and political, and many battles, and many personal attacks, became a better man. Adversity has worked on him in the opposite way that it worked on Nixon and Trump.

That’s a blessing for the nation. We ought to take advantage of it.

Now Biden will face another great series of trials and a great number of angry and blind adversaries chanting “resist.”

Nixon had a famous and long enemies list. Trump has a list that is longer, and constantly amended. Joe Biden has no such list.

That, too, is a blessing.

We ought to give him a chance.